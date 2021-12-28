UCSF Fresno COVID-19 Equity Project sees long lines for testing after holidays

UCSF Fresno's COVID-19 Equity Project testing site opened at 8 a.m. Monday.
Action News saw a line of cars filled with people wanting a COVID-19 test.
It's something officials expected following the holiday weekend, and they said they're happy to see several people taking extra precautions as the Omicron variant continues to spread.
The cars moved quickly through the testing line off Shaw Avenue and Mariposa Street in northeast Fresno, waiting no longer than 15 minutes.
"We knew people were going to be getting together for the holidays. We knew there were going to be exposures," explained Dr. Kenny Banh. "We really have beefed up resources so that we can make sure to provide testing for everyone in the county who needs it."
According to Dr. Banh, if you believe you were exposed to the virus during the holiday weekend, now is the time to get tested.
"It takes at least two days for that to circulate in you, multiple, and then for you to become positive, both infective and show up positive on the test," he explained.
On Monday morning, people were getting tested for various reasons - from possibly being exposed to feeling sick and just wanting some peace of mind.
"I already had my second shot, but I just don't feel good," Yer Vang shared. "I just want to make sure and check, make sure everything is okay for me."
That's exactly what Dr. Banh suggests too - getting tested if you feel any type of symptoms.
Raquel Machain said she's been at this testing site a few times, and she came back again to get her loved ones re-tested ahead of the New Year holiday.
"A lot of people don't actually know about it," she said. "They call me like 'Where is the free site at?' and they ask 'Is it free?' and it is."
In addition to free COVID-19 testing, UCSF Fresno also offers free vaccinations and boosters.
Several people were in line ready to roll up their sleeve Monday morning.
According to UCSF Fresno, the site is expected to stay busy Wednesday and Thursday, and then after New Year's Day.
Information about the COVID-19 Equity Project, such as clinic times, can be found online.