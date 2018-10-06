Underprivileged Fresno kids get school clothes shopping spree

Dozens of underprivileged Fresno Unified students got a wardrobe makeover Saturday morning.The East Fresno Kiwanis picked 75 kids for their annual back-to-school shopping event that started at 6:30 a.m. The River Park Kohl's opened up early just for them, and the kids each got about $200 each to pick out new clothes.Their parents aren't allowed to shop with them, but volunteers helped the kids find what they wanted before the store opened to regular customers at 9 a.m.