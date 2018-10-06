Underprivileged Fresno kids get school clothes shopping spree

By
Dozens of underprivileged Fresno Unified students got a wardrobe makeover Saturday morning.
The East Fresno Kiwanis picked 75 kids for their annual back-to-school shopping event that started at 6:30 a.m. The River Park Kohl's opened up early just for them, and the kids each got about $200 each to pick out new clothes.

Their parents aren't allowed to shop with them, but volunteers helped the kids find what they wanted before the store opened to regular customers at 9 a.m.
Report a Typo
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Senators vote to confirm Kavanaugh as Supreme Court justice amid protests
Inmate found dead in Tulare County jail
Two local high schools put rivalry aside for a good cause
U.S. Forest Service releases cause of the Ferguson Fire
Tulare County Sheriff's office continues fight against large illegal pot grows
Study: Therapy dogs can spread superbugs to kids
Former Federal District Judge weighs-in on Kavanaugh's confirmation
Gilroy man travels 168 miles to get DMV appointment
Show More
Key swing votes Sen. Manchin, Sen. Collins back Kavanaugh paving way for confirmation
LaCroix lawsuit: Company denies it uses insecticide ingredient
1,940 lbs of marijuana found in Hanford pot bust
DMV working to reduce wait times
Rogelio Alvarez-Maraville pleads not guilty to hit and run charges
More News