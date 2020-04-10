Coronavirus: Local employees voicing frustrations with unemployment process

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- "The question is where do you proceed from here," says Dale Anderson with Cat Haven. "I think that's the problem everyone is running into."It's the frustration millions of Californians now filing for unemployment are dealing with.Anderson says despite doing all the required steps, he still hasn't received help."It's truly a disaster," Anderson said.Along with applying for a disaster loan, he also applied for the EDD's work-share program to help the employees he needs around to take care of their exotic animals.He has yet to even hear back from the department."There's no one to help you," Anderson said. "We filled out the form on that Saturday and Sunday, they said that they weren't accepting anymore but that we were in the queue, but doesn't tell us what that means."More than 2 million people in the state have filed for unemployment.Assemblymember Jim Patterson says many of them are getting denied due to antiquated technology and confusing application options or having trouble even reaching the department."Their wait times are like two hours and yet, the EDD claims on their website claim that it's six to nine minutes," Anderson said. "They're not telling people the truth."On Wednesday, Patterson wrote the governor a letter suggesting phone lines be open longer, technology is updated, and better training to fix the backlog."The systems, the government is failing them at the point of their of need," Patterson said.The EDD, however, says they've processed more than 900 thousand claims so far.Anderson says, luckily, they have funds that should last until June, but he may have to start letting go of more employees if he doesn't get some help."Give me direction, give me something to do," Anderson said. "I don't know where to go or what to do."