unemployment

Coronavirus: Local employees voicing frustrations with unemployment process

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- "The question is where do you proceed from here," says Dale Anderson with Cat Haven. "I think that's the problem everyone is running into."

It's the frustration millions of Californians now filing for unemployment are dealing with.

Anderson says despite doing all the required steps, he still hasn't received help.

"It's truly a disaster," Anderson said.

Along with applying for a disaster loan, he also applied for the EDD's work-share program to help the employees he needs around to take care of their exotic animals.

He has yet to even hear back from the department.

"There's no one to help you," Anderson said. "We filled out the form on that Saturday and Sunday, they said that they weren't accepting anymore but that we were in the queue, but doesn't tell us what that means."

More than 2 million people in the state have filed for unemployment.

Assemblymember Jim Patterson says many of them are getting denied due to antiquated technology and confusing application options or having trouble even reaching the department.

"Their wait times are like two hours and yet, the EDD claims on their website claim that it's six to nine minutes," Anderson said. "They're not telling people the truth."

On Wednesday, Patterson wrote the governor a letter suggesting phone lines be open longer, technology is updated, and better training to fix the backlog.

"The systems, the government is failing them at the point of their of need," Patterson said.

The EDD, however, says they've processed more than 900 thousand claims so far.

Anderson says, luckily, they have funds that should last until June, but he may have to start letting go of more employees if he doesn't get some help.

"Give me direction, give me something to do," Anderson said. "I don't know where to go or what to do."

For more news coverage on the coronavirus and COVID-19 go to ABC30.com/coronavirus
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessdunlapbusinesscoronavirus californiacoronavirusunemploymentcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
UNEMPLOYMENT
Americans without bank accounts must wait for stimulus checks
IRS says it issued 120M stimulus checks this month
30 million have sought US jobless aid since coronavirus hit
Tupac Shakur needs unemployment benefits amid COVID-19 pandemic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
Central California coronavirus cases
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Central California Food Bank teams up with local tech company for food donations to families
Show More
15-year-old killed by hit-and-run driver in Porterville
Emerging coronavirus aid bill aims to help cities, Postal Service
Some business owners satisfied, others waiting to open doors after phase 1 of city of Fresno's plan
CRMC employees receive tasty token of appreciation
Clovis Unified to serve free meals to students every Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News