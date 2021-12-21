Society

United Cerebral Palsy of Central California holding fundraiser through art

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Whether you're looking for something special to hang on the tree or hoping to give a one-of-a-kind gift, the students at United Cerebral Palsy of Central California say they've got just the work of "heART" for you.

"It's a great place to be. It's very uplifting. They have a great deal of fun and they get to channel their artistic side, which is something they enjoy doing," said Adult Program Services Director Kelly Cunningham.

Fundraising is an ongoing effort for the nonprofit.

The biggest one of the year, last week's art hop, still has a few creations left for sale.

Cunningham says, "We did a lot of presales so we were able to get stuff out before the event. It made a nice Christmas for our students because when student art sells, the students get paid for their artwork."

The pandemic meant limited opportunities for students to showcase their talents.

"They've lost so much from our daily routine. They've come to program but we're not what we used to be," she said. "COVID has been hard on our students and not just our students, our families."

UCPCentral California provides programs for more than 1,100 children and adults, with a broad range of disabilities. Serving the community for the last 60 years, fundraisers like this offer students a way to make money through channeling their creativity.

Artwork goes beyond clay ornaments and figurines. Watercolors on canvas or prints and handmade candles are available for purchase at the nonprofit or you can commission something original.

There are still plenty of these ornament gift boxes available if you're looking to make the holidays a little more festive. There are fundraising efforts going on all year long.

You can commission artwork or look out for the handmade soaps and candles for Valentine's Day.

To order by phone 559-221-8272 ask for Monica Gonzalez
