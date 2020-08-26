Smoke alarm triggered inside southwest Fresno medical manufacturing warehouse

When firefighters arrived, they discovered smoke and the sprinkler system activated inside.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno firefighters are investigating what caused heavy smoke to plume inside a southwest Fresno warehouse on Wednesday morning.

Fire crews were called to reports of a smoke alarm going off inside the building on Fortune Avenue and Northpoint Drive just before 3 a.m.

When firefighters arrived, they discovered smoke and the sprinkler system activated inside.

Officials say the warehouse houses two businesses, including Universal Meditech, which manufactures pregnancy tests and IVF products.

A hazmat team was called to investigate potentially dangerous materials from that lab that may have been damaged. Investigators have been on the scene for a couple of hours.

No one was inside the building where the smoke started, but people in an adjacent business were evacuated by first responders.

Officials are investigating what combusted to cause the smoke.

The sprinklers caused a lot of water to spread to the adjoining business. Crews are now assessing the damage caused by the water and smoke.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno southwestbuilding firehazmatfirefighterssmoke
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 arrested days after trailer stolen from Visalia family who fled wildfire
Videos show shocking change in Valley's air quality
Immanuel Schools can stay open for now, court rules
Woman killed after fire tears through mobile home in Fresno
Chilling video shows shots being fired at Fresno police sergeant
3 shot, 2 fatally, during Wisconsin protests
CA approved for extra $300 per week in unemployment benefits
Show More
Fresno mental health checkup: the impact of COVID, poor air quality
Red Cross in need of volunteers, funds to help wildfire evacuees
Central California coronavirus cases
New bill would help supply California cities with PPE after COVID-19 pandemic
Outdoor workers cope with unhealthy Valley air
More TOP STORIES News