UPDATE - Tulare Police say Lloyd Baker has been found safe. Thank you to everyone who helped find him.------------------------------------------------Tulare Police are looking for a 76-year-old man with the onset of dementia and Alzheimer's who has gone missing.The man, Lloyd Baker, was last seen in the area of Gemini and Inyo streets in the city of Tulare on Tuesday at about 4 p.m.He was wearing a light blue thermal shirt and black jacket, dark jeans, and a gray and black baseball cap.