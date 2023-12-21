UPS driver goes the extra mile and uses boat to make holiday deliveries

WATCH LIVE

Thursday, December 21, 2023
Move over Santa, this UPS driver went the extra mile to make some holiday deliveries.
A UPS delivery driver in Maine went above and beyond this week to make sure holiday packages arrived in one piece.

Following a monster storm Monday and Tuesday, Maine residents saw heavy floodwaters. Despite the poor weather, Ryan Long, a UPS employee, said he was determined to get customers' packages -- many of which were likely Christmas gifts -- safely to their destinations.

Jody Churchill

A person spotted Long on the other side of a washed out road using a small boat to cross and deliver multiple packages, Portland, Maine, ABC affiliate WMTW reported.

Since then, local residents say the floodwaters have receded and the washed-out road is scheduled to be repaired.

