Video shows confrontation between Fresno UPS driver and homeowner

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno UPS driver is now being investigated after a confrontation with a homeowner was caught on camera.

The homeowner shared Ring video with Action News after she says the delivery driver dropped off her package on her plants, instead of on the front porch.

In the video, you can hear her call out the driver, asking him why he dropped off the box where he did.

The conversation escalates and the driver can be heard threatening the woman and her husband.

UPS released a statement in response to the video, saying in part, "It was inexcusable and not representative of our workforce. We will investigate and take appropriate disciplinary measures."
