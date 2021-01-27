UPS driver shot on Highway 99 near Tulare, CHP says

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- California Highway Patrol officers are investigating after a UPS driver was shot while traveling on Highway 99 in Tulare County on Wednesday.It happened around 4:00 am between Avenue 184 and Avenue 200.Investigators say someone opened fire on the truck, hitting the driver. He called for help and then pulled off into a nearby gas station.The victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.Officers found five bullet holes in the UPS truck.Authorities say a few hours later, another commercial truck driver called authorities after finding bullet holes in his big rig. The driver said he had witnessed the incident with the UPS driver and saw the suspect vehicle speed past him, but did not realize his truck was also hit until reaching his destination.Investigators believe the same suspect fired shots at the second driver's truck. The CHP is still trying to determine a motive, but officers say there's no indication right now that it was related to road rage.The suspect's vehicle has been described as a newer model black Chevrolet or GMC crew cab with oversized tires. Anyone with information is asked to call the California Highway Patrol at 559-734-6767.