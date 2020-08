EMBED >More News Videos USC researchers have found the likely order in which COVID-19 symptoms first appear.

LOS ANGELES -- Just one week into the fall semester, and with most classes online, USC officials say the university is seeing an alarming increase in COVID-19 cases.At least 43 cases have been reported and more than 100 students have been placed in 14-day quarantine.The university has warned students that parties and gatherings are banned.Hosting or attending any sort of gathering could lead to disciplinary action, officials say.