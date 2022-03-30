Food & Drink

USDA predicts consumers will spend up to 4% more for food by the end of the year

EMBED <>More Videos

USDA predicts even higher grocery store prices

Get ready for even higher prices at the grocery store.

The United States Department of Agriculture released its food price outlook for 2022, which predicts the cost of groceries will continue to rise, and consumers could be spending up to 4% more for food by the end of the year.

The agency says the cost of many kitchen staples will rise.

Dairy prices are expected to increase up to 5%, while poultry could cost 7% more. And, prices for cereals and baked goods could go up about 4%.

Eating out is also expected to get more expensive. The USDA predicts restaurant prices will increase anywhere from 5.5 to 6.5% this year.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkinflationmoneyfoodu.s. & worldfood safetygrocery store
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Woman hit by car involved in chase in Fresno County, police say
Suspect shot, killed after assaulting police detective, chief says
Bank impostor taunts CA woman after stealing in latest Zelle scam
Street vendor robbed at gunpoint in Tulare, deputies say
2 hospitalized after shooting in Porterville, police say
Fresno father-son face possible trial for murder of friend's roommate
Russian pledge to scale back in Ukraine draws skepticism
Show More
Home prices rose 19.2% in January from last year
Fresno County's new solar energy system is complete
CA college sends out hundreds of scholarship award emails in error
Academy emergency meeting expected on possible Will Smith punishment
Police searching for suspect in southeast Fresno motel shooting
More TOP STORIES News