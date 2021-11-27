Holiday shipping deadlines 2021: Last day to mail packages for Christmas delivery

The United States Postal Service and private shippers UPS and FedEx are bolstering their hiring -- bringing in nearly a quarter million temporary workers -- to ensure they don't become overwhelmed by packages again.
Here are recommended holiday 2021 shipping deadlines for major shipping companies to help you get your packages in the mail on time.
United States Postal Service (USPS) 2021 holiday shipping deadlines
For delivery before Dec. 25
- USPS Retail Ground: Dec. 15
- First Class Mail: Dec. 17
- Priority Mail: Dec. 18
- Priority Mail Express: Dec. 23
Click here for USPS shipping deadlines for mail sent to international and military addresses. USPS also offers a list on its website with tips about how to avoid common holiday shipping mishaps to ensure your packages arrive on time.
UPS holiday 2021 shipping deadlines
For Dec. 24 delivery
- UPS Ground: UPS recommends its self-service options for calculating delivery time
- UPS 3 Day Select: Dec. 21
- UPS 2nd Day Air: Dec. 22
- UPS Next Day Air: Dec. 23
Click here for more information about shipping via UPS to international addresses.
FedEx holiday 2021 shipping deadlines
Recommended last days to ship for delivery by Dec. 25
- FedEx Ground and Freight Economy: Dec. 9
- FedEx Home Delivery: Dec. 15
- FedEx Ground: Dec. 15
- FedEx Freight Priority and Direct: Dec. 15
- FedEx Express Saver: Dec. 21
- FedEx 3Day Freight: Dec. 21
- 2Day & 2Day AM: Dec. 22
- FedEx 2Day Freight: Dec. 22
- FedEx 1Day Freight: Dec. 23
- FedEx Extra Hours: Dec. 23
- FedEx SameDay: Dec. 24
Click here for information about FedEx international shipping deadlines.
These recommendations were provided by each company and are subject to change. Please contact shipping companies directly with any questions.