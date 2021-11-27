christmas

Holiday shipping deadlines 2021: Last day to mail packages for Christmas delivery

2021 holiday shipping deadlines may be as early as Dec. 9
EMBED <>More Videos

USPS says its ready for pandemic crush of holiday shipping

NEW YORK -- Postal workers who recall packages and letters piled up in distribution hubs a year ago are gearing up for another holiday crush.

The United States Postal Service and private shippers UPS and FedEx are bolstering their hiring -- bringing in nearly a quarter million temporary workers -- to ensure they don't become overwhelmed by packages again.

Here are recommended holiday 2021 shipping deadlines for major shipping companies to help you get your packages in the mail on time.

United States Postal Service (USPS) 2021 holiday shipping deadlines


For delivery before Dec. 25

  • USPS Retail Ground: Dec. 15
  • First Class Mail: Dec. 17
  • Priority Mail: Dec. 18
  • Priority Mail Express: Dec. 23


Click here for USPS shipping deadlines for mail sent to international and military addresses. USPS also offers a list on its website with tips about how to avoid common holiday shipping mishaps to ensure your packages arrive on time.

MORE: Labor shortage hits Santa supply as workers weigh COVID-19 risks
EMBED More News Videos

The labor shortage has hit the Santa supply as workers weigh COVID-19 risks.



UPS holiday 2021 shipping deadlines



For Dec. 24 delivery
  • UPS Ground: UPS recommends its self-service options for calculating delivery time

  • UPS 3 Day Select: Dec. 21
  • UPS 2nd Day Air: Dec. 22
  • UPS Next Day Air: Dec. 23


Click here for more information about shipping via UPS to international addresses.

FedEx holiday 2021 shipping deadlines



Recommended last days to ship for delivery by Dec. 25

  • FedEx Ground and Freight Economy: Dec. 9
  • FedEx Home Delivery: Dec. 15
  • FedEx Ground: Dec. 15
  • FedEx Freight Priority and Direct: Dec. 15
  • FedEx Express Saver: Dec. 21
  • FedEx 3Day Freight: Dec. 21
  • 2Day & 2Day AM: Dec. 22
  • FedEx 2Day Freight: Dec. 22
  • FedEx 1Day Freight: Dec. 23
  • FedEx Extra Hours: Dec. 23
  • FedEx SameDay: Dec. 24


Click here for information about FedEx international shipping deadlines.

These recommendations were provided by each company and are subject to change. Please contact shipping companies directly with any questions.
Related topics:
societyfedexholiday shoppingholidaychristmasu.s. & worldupsdelivery serviceusps
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Wrapped presents on a plane: What to know before holiday travel
CHRISTMAS
Mom shocked by Confederate flags in school library's Christmas book
SHOP NOW with Tory Johnson's 'Holiday Deals & Steals'
Dunkin' customer surprises beloved employee with new home
Dancing Grannies make 1st public appearance since parade tragedy
TOP STORIES
Authorities identify 4 killed in plane crash near Visalia airport
Omicron updates: New US travel rules go into effect Monday
US to stage diplomatic boycott of Winter Olympics
21-year-old shot to death outside Stevinson bar
1 hospitalized following suspected DUI crash in Fresno
Ave 360 in Tulare County closed after semi crash
Part of Kaweah Health shut down, patients evacuated due to flooding
Show More
Better.com CEO fires 900 employees on Zoom call
Early reports on omicron variant encouraging, Fauci says
COVID vaccine mandate announced for NYC private-sector workers
Clovis police looking for 2 suspects who robbed ULTA Beauty store
1 arrested for Merced double murder
More TOP STORIES News