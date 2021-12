Holiday shipping deadlines 2021: Last day to mail packages for Christmas delivery

United States Postal Service (USPS) 2021 holiday shipping deadlines

USPS Retail Ground: Dec. 15

First Class Mail: Dec. 17

Priority Mail: Dec. 18

Priority Mail Express: Dec. 23

UPS holiday 2021 shipping deadlines

UPS Ground: UPS recommends its self-service options for calculating delivery time





UPS 3 Day Select: Dec. 21

UPS 2nd Day Air: Dec. 22

UPS Next Day Air: Dec. 23

FedEx holiday 2021 shipping deadlines

FedEx Ground and Freight Economy: Dec. 9

FedEx Home Delivery: Dec. 15

FedEx Ground: Dec. 15

FedEx Freight Priority and Direct: Dec. 15

FedEx Express Saver: Dec. 21

FedEx 3Day Freight: Dec. 21

2Day & 2Day AM: Dec. 22

FedEx 2Day Freight: Dec. 22

FedEx 1Day Freight: Dec. 23

FedEx Extra Hours: Dec. 23

FedEx SameDay: Dec. 24

NEW YORK -- Postal workers who recall packages and letters piled up in distribution hubs a year ago are gearing up for another holiday crush.The United States Postal Service and private shippers UPS and FedEx are bolstering their hiring -- bringing in nearly a quarter million temporary workers -- to ensure they don't become overwhelmed by packages again.Here are recommended holiday 2021 shipping deadlines for major shipping companies to help you get your packages in the mail on time. Click here for USPS shipping deadlines for mail sent to international and military addresses. USPS also offers a list on its website with tips about how to avoid common holiday shipping mishaps to ensure your packages arrive on time.