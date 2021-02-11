Local restaurants prep for busy Valentine's Day weekend with outdoor dining

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Local restaurants and eateries are preparing for a busy Valentine's Day weekend ahead.Love, or at least flavor, is in the air at the Annex Kitchen in northwest Fresno.The restaurant is serving up spaghetti with lobster, Calabrian chili butter and lemon. It's one of the specials being offered this weekend."I'm excited for this week and Valentine's Day week because restaurants are open. A few weeks ago, maybe a month ago, we thought we were going to be doing takeout only," said Jimmy Pardini. "So I'm excited to do what we do, cook and provide hospitality."The restaurant set up tents for outdoor diners Friday and Saturday. They have their staff ready to do takeout orders and expect a large number.Axis Coffee Bar & Eatery in Madera County's Tesoro Viejo will be selling something extra sweet and serving people on its patio.Over at the River Park shopping center in Fresno, restaurants like Ruth Chris plan to do outdoor dining and plenty of takeout orders.Me-N-Eds is selling their heart-shaped pizzas."Everyone is dying to have people back inside their spaces now that things have opened up a bit. So they all need this. Some of them, most of the sweets places, this is their Christmas. Valentine's Day is the biggest day of the year for them," said Tracy Kashian, River Park spokesperson.Fuwa Fuwa specializes in Japanese style soufflés and cakes. This will be their first Valentine's Day. Cost ranges just about $25 for a special cake."We have been receiving a lot of orders already, ahead of time," said Richard Woo with FUWA FUWA.Small Cakes has creative "love" cupcakes that may have you feeling special and satisfy your sweet tooth.Reedley business Sweet Destination is making chocolate hearts, and chocolate-covered strawberries. The cost is $35Because of smaller staffing and COVID guidelines, many restaurants we spoke with say they recommend making your orders and reservations ahead of time so that you can have a memorable holiday.