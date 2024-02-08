Dozens of Valley athletes sign national letters of intent

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Wednesday marked the official "pen to paper" National Signing Day for high school Senior athletes across the Central Valley.

Action News stopped by Central High School's official ceremony Wednesday afternoon, where nine athletes inked their dreams to play at the collegiate level.

The Grizzlies' 2023 Division-I Central Section Title softball team led the charge with four players signing. Standout first baseman Jayden Ramos spoke to Action News about her decision to play for the University of Arkansas.

"I got phone calls from Arizona State, Oregon, Washington, a lot of Power-5 schools," Ramos said. "When I went on my visit, I just loved the atmosphere, loved the coaches. It's the SEC, and I just think it's the right fit for me."

Central Track & Field star Brooklyn Epperley signed her letter to throw at Cal Poly. Epperley has broken school records while competing in the hammer throw, discus, shot put, and weight throw.

"I'm very excited, very nervous -- this is one of the Senior events," Epperley said. "I'm very excited to have all of my friends and family here."

Buchanan High School also held a National Signing Day ceremony for eight athletes.

According to the Clovis Unified District Office, the other high schools plan to hold ceremonies later in the spring.

Up in the North Valley, Merced High School's Chase Smith signed with Colorado State-Pueblo.

Below is a list of signees:

Central High School

Arissah Garza, Softball, Southern Illinois University Edwardsville

Aiyana Finley, Soccer, CSU Chico

Braylen Hall, Football, Western Colorado

Brooklyn Epperley, Track and Field (throws), Cal Poly

Haylie Haupt, Soccer, Midway University

Jayden Ramos, Softball, Arkansas

Madison Guzman, Softball, Simpson University

Thomas Gonzales, Water Polo, University of La Verne

Kamana Powell, Softball, University of Northern Colorado

Buchanan High School

Madison Dick, Golf, Oregon Institute of Technology

Sydney Duck, Golf, OIT

Marissa Garza, Soccer, CSU Fresno

Makayla Garza, Soccer, CSU East Bay

Kai Butler, Baseball, CSU LA

Riley Burgess, CX/Track, Pepperdine

Branson John, Wrestling, University of Maryland, College Park

Garrett Menagh, Football, Western Oregon

