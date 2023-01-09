Valley author writes children's book on tattoo awareness

FOWLER, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Valley author's tattoos are proving to be a popular children's book topic.

Author Victor Ledesma says it all started with a question from his daughter.

"One day my daughter was asking me questions about my tattoos while I'm getting ready for work and I thought to myself are there children's books about tattoos? There should be stuff about children's awareness of tattoos," said Ledesma.

Victor decided to turn the idea into a reality and asked his own tattoo artist Corey Miller to illustrate.

"Usually my artwork walks out the door, so to lay it out in a book like this is a cool experience for me," added Miller.

The duo published the book Oh! So Curious About Tattoos in Summer of 2022. In just months it was on two Barnes and Nobles best sellers list.

"When we first released it got up to number 4 on their best seller which was really surprising," added Miller.

"We had to take a step back. It was kind of overwhelming. It's like someone made a mistake right?" said Ledesma. "We had to go to a Barnes and Nobles and have a manager explain it to us and say is this correct?"

The story follows a conversation between a dad and daughter as the dad explains his tattoos and the significance behind them.

"The story is incredibly common too and we found that out more especially as we took the book to tattoo shows and people are like, my kids always ask me about my tattoos, I always want to tell them something," said Miller.

Victor has several upcoming book signings across southern California. If you're interested in purchasing the book click here.