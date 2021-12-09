Children First: Valley Children's Hospital's music therapy program

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- It's been said that music heals wounds medicine cannot, but a local hospital has found a way to combine the two.In the video above, Action News Anchor Landon Burke learned about the music therapy program at Valley Children's Hospital, and how it helps patients strengthen their minds and renew their spirits.You can learn more about the benefits of the arts in our new Children First special, "All About The Arts."It airs Sunday at 6:30 pm on ABC30, and will also be available wherever you stream.