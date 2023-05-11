Valley Children's offers staff take-home meals to promote work-life balance

Valley Children's Healthcare is taking action to provide staff a work-life balance - despite how busy the hospital can get.



The last thing some may want to do after a busy work day is whip up a home-cooked meal -- making a fast-food drive-thru appear enticing.

Valley Children's Healthcare hopes staff avoids that with their nutritious take-home meals.

"We're doing a Grandma Jenny marinated whole chicken. That Grandma Jenny is my grandmother, and that's her salsa recipe," explained Executive Chef Robert Ortiz III. "We're going to take my grandma's salsa, marinade the chicken and roast it, so you basically get a piece of my history in your dinner."

Since the pandemic, Valley Children's culinary manager has been cooking family-to-go meals.

This week's menu includes pork chops, wild rice salad, pistachio-crusted bass and double chocolate brownies.

The meals feed a family of four and are less than $20.

"They work so hard on providing care for our patients and children, that it's important for us on the culinary side to make sure that we give back to them," Chef Ortiz said. "Just taking the stress away from having to make dinner is one of the ways that we can give back to the people that give so much of themselves every day."

The meal options are designed to take away stress, but give time to connect with loved ones.

Hospital officials know those moments are valuable to staff. However, it can benefit the hospital's patients.

"We want to take care of them and each other so that they can refill their cup and take care of our patients," said Kelly Beall, Senior VP & Chief People Officer.

Chef Ortiz uses local products in the take-home meals -- a way to say support Valley farmers and businesses.

