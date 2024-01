Van crashes into home in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol is investigating after a van crashed into a Fresno County home.

The crash happened around 4 pm on Ashlan near Perry Way in Tarpey Village.

Investigators say an unknown car pulled out in front of the van.

The driver of the van swerved, hitting a stop sign and a tree before crashing into the home.

Authorities say no one was injured.