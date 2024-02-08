Salvadorian restaurant owner feeding Venezuelan asylum seekers in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- It's been nearly two weeks since a group of 19 Venezuelan migrants arrived in Fresno after traveling from the Southern border to Denver.

The asylum-seekers have received support from the city and non-profits, and now a Valley business owner is also lending a helping hand.

On Wednesday, the owners of Restaurante Morenita in Mendota stopped by with meals and drinks, plus toys for the children who were thousands of miles away.

"I am super happy that we can help other people in need," said Diana Urias.

Diana's father, Fidel Urias, says they wanted to help the Venezuelan migrants because they understand what the families are experiencing.

Fidel migrated from El Salvador 35 years ago and remembers how challenging it was to live in Los Angeles without money, resources, or understanding English.

Fidel says, "I couldn't speak the language, no one understood me, there were no jobs, and I also didn't have a place to live."

The Urias family talked for some time with the Venezuelans, who say they are thankful for all of the support they've received.

Two migrants, Jose and Luis Alberto, migrated with their wives and small children and arrived in Fresno in late January.

Both say they only want a job to provide for their loved ones.

"We came ready to work and ready to push forward so we can provide a better future for our children," Jose explained.

"I hope God will help us reach our goals here," said Luis Alberto.

"Hopefully they end up finding what they are looking for, this country is full of opportunities that other countries don't have. I hope they are able to look back just like my parents are able to look back," said Josue Urias.

The families will stay at the local hotel until the weekend.

Currently, the Education and Leadership Foundation is assisting the families with resources.

