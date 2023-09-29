A Fresno County jury found Talon Debenedetto guilty of second-degree murder for the stabbing death of Johnathan Garcia.

Suspect found guilty of murder for stabbing man in west central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Jurors have reached a verdict in the case of a Fresno man accused of murder.

A Fresno County jury found Talon Debenedetto guilty of second-degree murder.

Prosecutors say Debenedetto stabbed Jonathan Garcia to death on May 16 near the Clinton and Brawley Save Mart grocery store.

Investigators say the two men were arguing over an electric bike charger.

As the clerk read the guilty verdict this afternoon, Debenedetto shook his head and sat with his arms crossed.

Now, the convicted murderer faces 15 years to life in prison.

Sentencing is scheduled for November 9.