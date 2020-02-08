Victims in fatal Clovis car crash identified as high school students

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- The two victims in the fatal car crash in Clovis Friday night have been identified as Jack Schwass, 17, and Thomas Brown, 16.
Schwass was a student at Gateway High School, and Brown was a student at Clovis High School.
Officers say the crash happened on Armstrong, just south of Bullard, Friday night around 11:30 p.m.
Investigators are trying to determine what caused the driver of a 2001 Jaguar 3 series to slam into a wall.
Bystanders tried pulling the victims out of the car before emergency teams arrived, but it was too late.
"We have talked to some witnesses that actually saw the collision, and that's being used as part of the traffic investigation," said Clovis Police Sgt. Jared Binford.
Officers and emergency teams tried giving treatment to the two crash victims inside the car, but the victims were pronounced dead at the scene.
Police had sections of Armstrong and Bullard blocked off Saturday morning.
Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the crash.
Clovis Unified School District released a statement, which reads:
"Our hearts are broken today as our educational team, students and community mourn the loss of Clovis High junior Thomas Brown and Gateway senior Jack Schwass.
We are pulling together as a Clovis Unified family to support each other and our students as we grieve, and our team of trained school psychologists and counselors will be on hand Tuesday for extra support. Thomas was an honor student and athlete, and Jack was well known on his school campus as well having attended Clovis Unified since kindergarten. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Brown and Schwass families, and everyone touched by this terrible tragedy."
