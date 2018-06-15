VIDEO: Paul Manafort enters court before bail revoked on Friday

Paul Manafort arrives at federal court, Friday, June 15, 2018, in Washington. (Jacquelyn Martin/AP Photo)

WASHINGTON, D.C. --
Paul Manafort, who once served as President Donald Trump's campaign manager, has been ordered to jail.

Manafort was indicted last week on obstruction of justice and conspiracy to obstruct justice, along with longtime associate, Konstantin Kilimnik, as part of special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation. On Friday he was ordered into custody by U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson.

"You have abused the trust placed in you six months ago," she wrote in her ruling.

Manafort faces several felony charges, including including tax evasion, bank fraud, money-laundering conspiracy and acting as an unregistered foreign agent, and he will remain in jail until he faces trial.

On Friday morning, Manafort could be seen walking into federal court, accompanied by his lawyer Kevin Downing, left, and wife Kathleen Manafort. Watch his arrival in the video above.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
