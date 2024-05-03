Vince Fong clear to run for 20th Congressional District as appeal ends

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The path is now clear for Bakersfield Assemblyman Vince Fong to run for the congressional seat vacated by Kevin McCarthy.

Secretary of State Shirley Weber has dropped her appeal to challenge Fong's eligibility to appear on the ballot for the 20th Congressional District.

Fong filed to run for Congress after McCarthy announced his resignation last December.

This came after Fong had already filed to run for re-election to the State Assembly.

The secretary of state originally wanted Fong removed from the November general election ballot.

A recent court ruling said the Republican can remain on the November ballot for Congress.

Fong faces fellow Republican and Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux in November.