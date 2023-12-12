As Valley congressman Kevin McCarthy prepares to resign at the end of the year, he's now offering his endorsement to a potential successor.

CA Assemblyman Vince Fong endorsed by Kevin McCarthy to fill his seat

State assemblyman Vince Fong recently announced his plans to run for California's 20th District seat in the new year.

Former House Speaker McCarthy is now offering his support, saying, "Throughout his career, Vince has fought tirelessly to improve the quality of life in the Central Valley. There is no one that I trust more to continue the fight for common-sense and conservative values in Washington DC."

Fong currently serves in the California State Assembly.

