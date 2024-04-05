Seniors helping seniors: Fresno Unified students help senior citizens with cyber security

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- One-by-one, residents at the Vineyards senior living facility in Southeast Fresno made their way into this dining hall.

Not for a meal, but for knowledge.

"We're actually having our high school students teaching the residents of the Vineyard, the Armenian home about cyber security," said Instructor Peter Fortuna.

It's a lesson Greta Katen is thankful to learn.

"My great grandkids grew up with a phone in their hands and I grew up with a rotary. So, I'm way behind," said Katen.

The initiative started with Fresno Unified wanting to help the senior citizens - while giving students a chance to earn school credit.

But organizers said the two groups gain more than what's presented.

"It's a win-win scenario. Our students will benefit from the life experience of the residents while the residents will benefit from the academic growth of our students," said Fortuna.

According to the FBI, one in four people become a victim of cybercrime.

In 2020 alone, more than $4 billion was lost due to online scams.

The session on Thursday focused on how to protect your online passwords. It was the third time the two groups have met.

Student Tucson Her said he's heard of some residents getting scammed and he's happy to help keep that from happening to anyone else.

"It makes me feel great because it makes me more motivated to help people. And well, it just a great feeling," said Her.

