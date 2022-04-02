Arts & Entertainment

Vinyl records seeing resurgence in popularity

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Vinyl records seeing resurgence in popularity

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Nick Navarro, Owner of Tower District Records in Fresno, says a lot of buyers pop in looking for classics, making an old hobby new again.

"In the last couple of years, it's just been a crazy unprecedented resurgence," he said.

In 2021, vinyl records accounted for 7% of total music sales at $1 billion.

It's the classics that are music to the ears of customers.

"Stuff like the Beetles, AC/DC, Led Zepplin, Pink Floyd, those are all very popular still," Nick said.

"You just never know what you are going to find," says Freddie Monfredi. "It's like getting to the bottom of the crackerjack box."

At Tower District Records, you'll find a little bit of everything, from David Bowie to Bob Dylan.

"We have people who say, 'Oh man, I sold my records years and years ago.' and now they're coming back," Nick said.

That is exactly what happened to Ricardo, who is a regular at the local shop.

As prices continue to skyrocket, collectors say they will continue to hunt for their favorite pieces of vinyl, and record shop owners predict the demand will become even more popular.

"I used to see pieces of vinyl that were anything between 25 cents, a dollar, $2, $3," he said. "Now, you see pieces of vinyl like the one I am buying right now, and it's up to $80, $90."

"I don't see this rise in popularity in vinyl going anywhere anytime soon," Nick said. "In fact, what sort of has been a crisis right now is independent artists trying to get their music on to vinyl."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentfresnorecordmusic
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Police investigating homicide in central Fresno
Family remembers woman hit and killed by car being chased by Sanger PD
3 children hospitalized after crash in west central Fresno, CHP says
1 shot at apartment complex in central Fresno, police say
Man in critical condition after stabbing in SE Fresno, police say
Authorities announce arrests in connection to drug trafficking ring
2 hospitalized after drive-by shooting in Tulare, police say
Show More
No sale yet, trail not ended for north Fresno mobile home residents
PD: 2 arrested in connection to deadly shooting of Porterville woman
6-year-old boy killed in Tulare County car crash: CHP
Will Smith resigns from Academy following Chris Rock slap backlash
Save Mart Center hosts first indoor mega event with no vaccine mandate
More TOP STORIES News