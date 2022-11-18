Tulare hit and run victim unconscious in hospital, CHP searching for driver

TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) -- A violent impact on State Route 137 near Soults Drive led to 911 calls around 5 a.m. Thursday morning.

Witnesses heard a loud crash and initially thought it involved two vehicles - but soon realized a pedestrian was hit by a car.

The victim is now in the hospital with serious injuries.

"We are looking at all angles, this might be an intentional act, but there is a lot of things it could be," says California Highway Patrol officer Steve Beal.

Beal says the driver who left the scene was in a maroon or dark-colored sedan and headed West.

He says investigating hit-and-runs has unfortunately been all too common recently for the Visalia area CHP.

"This year alone, our office has investigated over 22 hundred crashes, and 20% of those are hit and run crashes," Beal says

In four of those cases, pedestrians were hit... and two of the victims died.

Four bicyclists have also been struck.

Beal says although drivers may be shocked or afraid after any crash, their best bet is staying and cooperating.

"A crash is a crash, it's serious and fleeing a scene turns into a crime and if someone is hurt or killed it turns into a felony so do the right thing and take responsibility when you are involved in something like this," Beal says.