Visalia Mexican restaurant working to reopen after fire

56-year-old Jessie Hager was arrested by the Visalia Police Department in connection to the fire.

A South Valley restaurant is one step closer to opening its doors again after a fire destroyed it just over a year ago.

A South Valley restaurant is one step closer to opening its doors again after a fire destroyed it just over a year ago.

A South Valley restaurant is one step closer to opening its doors again after a fire destroyed it just over a year ago.

A South Valley restaurant is one step closer to opening its doors again after a fire destroyed it just over a year ago.

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A South Valley restaurant is one step closer to opening its doors again after a fire destroyed it just over a year ago.

Alejandra's Mexican Restaurant in Visalia shared a Facebook post that mentions their gratitude for the community's support.

The restaurant was one of three businesses impacted by the fire last spring.

56-year-old Jessie Hager was arrested by the Visalia Police Department in connection to the fire.

Police say he had a long history with law enforcement.

RELATED: Man sentenced for fire that destroyed multiple Visalia businesses

Now, the Downtown Visalia business looks to open again in the near future after spending the last 12 months rebuilding.