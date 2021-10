VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police arrested a 39-year-old accused of attacking two people with an ax in Visalia.It happened Monday after 5 pm on Parkview and Court Street.Investigators said Afutiti Laumau struck two people with the ax during a fight and then took off.Officers soon caught up with Laumau's vehicle at Cain Street and Walnut Avenue.Laumau was arrested and booked into the Tulare County Jail for assault with a deadly weapon.The victims suffered minor injuries.