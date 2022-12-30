Visalia bar shooting suspect's mother, step-father arrested

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- More details have been revealed about the arrests made in connection with a shooting that killed a security guard earlier this month.

For about three weeks, the Visalia Police Department followed several leads to find the person responsible for shooting and killing 41-year-old David Luna, also known as "Gator."

Police say Gator was working as a security guard at the Green Olive Bar when he was shot and killed on December 8.

Gator was breaking up a fight and was caught in the crossfire.

During an investigation, officers say they discovered the shooter is 22-year-old Angel Cazares, who lives in Lodi.

When police attempted to arrest Cazares, they say he had left the country.

"We learned that suspect Cazares' mother and stepfather assisted in helping him flee to Mexico. Through the investigation, the other people of interest have all been deemed witnesses," explained Visalia Police Sgt. Art Alvarez.

Sgt. Art Alvarez says the Cazares' mother, 46-year-old Maria Bautista and his stepfather, 48-year-old Maria Bustos, were arrested and accused of being an accessory to homicide.

"You are not only interfering with the investigation and with someone who committed a horrible act, but jeopardizing your own freedom," said Alvarez.

Alvarez says their work continues, and detectives are doing all they can to find Cazares.

Lisa Mills, who was inside the bar on the night of the tragic scene, says she remains hopeful justice will be served.

"I just want closure for the family, his kids, his parents," said Mills.

Gator was also part of La Raza Motorcycle Club.

The club says it is planning to hold a last ride in Gator's honor on January 7th.