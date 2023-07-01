A brother-sister duo in the South Valley is catching the eyes of social media users with their impressive dance moves.

South Valley siblings go viral on social media for dancing videos

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A brother-sister duo in Visalia is catching the eyes of social media users with their impressive dance moves.

Andie is 10 years old and Melanie is 8 years old -- neither have taken dance lessons.

"I want to say the passion for dance started in 2017, when their father and I got married," recalled mother Karla Orozco. "It was just like a little show that they put on for us, and it just started from there."

Orozco posted the video, and many others of the kids having fun and dancing.

Now, entertainment organizers are reaching out to have Andie and Melanie perform at rodeos with Hispanic bands.

"It's surreal, because it's just something that they just like to do," Orozco said. "I was just capturing the moments, you know? I'm having like a proud mom moment."

Although it's fun for the kids, Andie and Melanie take their performances seriously. They practice at home and watch videos to learn new moves.

If you're wondering what's next for our Valley celebrity dancers, they said they have big goals.

Action News reporter Amanda Aguilar asked: "Are you going to continue dancing?"

Andie replied: "Yeah, until we're getting paid even more."

Follow Andie and Melanie on Instagram or on TikTok.