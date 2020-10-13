business

Construction on new restaurants underway in western side of Visalia

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- New restaurants are under construction on the western side of Visalia.

Signs at a construction project near Akers Street and Tulare Avenue say eateries like Taco Bell, Little Caesar's, Sourdough and Company and Dutch Bros are coming soon to the area.

It's unclear when construction will be complete.

