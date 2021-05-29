Two killed in fiery crash in Visalia, police say

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Memorial Day weekend is off to a deadly start on the road as two people have died in a high-speed crash that ended in flames in Visalia.The collision happened around 1 am Saturday at Walnut and Linwood Avenues.Investigators say a white Infiniti was speeding before it slammed into a power pole.The driver of that car and another passenger inside died from their injuries.Neither of those victims have been identified.The crash caused a large power outage to hundreds of homes in the surrounding area.