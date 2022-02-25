Crews investigating fire at downtown Visalia building

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Investigators say a fire that broke out at a literary center in Visalia may have been started on purpose.A passing Visalia police officer spotted the flames burning at the Literary Center belonging to the Tulare County Library on Locust Street near Murray Avenue in downtown VisaliaInvestigators say the window screen appeared to have been lit on fire. The flames spread up to the porch ceiling and moved inside the building.Crews responded within minutes and were able to prevent the flames from causing more damage.Fire officers say there's at least $500 of damage to the inside of the center. The exterior has at least $5,000 in damage.Investigators believe the fire was set deliberately. It is still under investigation.