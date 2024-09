Visalia church holds ''Night to Shine'' special needs prom

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- The love continued Friday night in Visalia during the special needs Night to Shine prom.

Attendees walked the red carpet at the Visalia First Assembly of God church before stopping to snap a classic prom picture.

The special dance was one of hundreds held across the globe Friday night.

The event is sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation and over the last 10 years, it's expanded to more than 50 countries.