Family mourns mother killed inside Visalia home

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A family is devastated after losing its matriarch in Visalia on Monday.

Visalia police say a woman was found dead in her home apparently of blunt force trauma.

That woman has been identified by her family as Rafaela Spindola.

"She came from Mexico, I was born there as well and came her obviously for a better life and now we're here," said Angelica Espindola, Rafaela's daughter.

A loving mother, grandmother, sister, and friend -- that's how Angelica describes her mother.

The grandmother was found dead in her home Monday.

Visalia Police say her roommate, 54-year-old Michael Major, told them to go to their home as he was being arrested for assaulting a restaurant worker.

Now, her family is left in shock, saying their mom never raised concerns about her roommate.

"From what I understand, he was hardly ever here and I don't know what happened," said Espindola.

Mourning the loss of their doting mother and what could have been.

"I have regrets, like for years, I kept saying I need to make a cookbook with my mother, I need her to narrate," Espindola said.

Major is now facing homicide charges. Espindola says she plans to seek justice for her mother.

"We're going to make sure he gets the death penalty cause he deserves nothing less and it's not out of anger, it's out of justice."

A GoFundMe has been set up to help Rafaela's family.

