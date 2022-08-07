Man found shot to death near Arco in Visalia

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Max Navo at (559) 713-4234.

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities are investigating a homicide that took place in Tulare County early on Sunday morning.

Visalia police responded to the Arco on Lovers Lane for a report of shots fired outside the business just after 1:30 am.

When officers arrived, they surveyed the area and found the body of a man in a nearby neighborhood.

Detectives are working to identify the man and determine the cause of death.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Max Navo at (559) 713-4234.

Those wishing to stay anonymous can contact the Anonymous Tip Line at (559) 713-4738.