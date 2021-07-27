3 rescued, 6 arrested in Tulare County human trafficking sting

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Detectives rescued three women and arrested six people as part of an operation to stop human trafficking in the Visalia area.The Tulare County Sheriff's Office's Human Trafficking Unit and officers from the Visalia Police Department worked to find people using escort ad services to solicit women for sex.Last Friday, investigators arrested Herman Chatrath, 28, Carmen Rosales, 30, Matthew Tilschner, 30, of Visalia, Carlos Chen, 55, of Irvine, Jesus Moreno, 32, of Parlier and Rigoberto Cortez, 54, of Dinuba.Detectives were able to rescue three women during the operation.If you believe anyone you know is a victim of human trafficking, you are asked to contact The Tulare County Sheriff's Office at 559-733-6218 or local law enforcement.