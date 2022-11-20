Visalia LBGT+ support group honors Transgender Remembrance Day

A candlelight vigil at the Visalia Wellness Center was held Saturday night to remember 54 lives tragically cut short over the past year.

November 20 marks Transgender Remembrance Day, which honors lives lost to anti-transgender violence.

"Every year I say 'this is the deadliest number, the deadliest year' and I hope that one day I can say that it's not," said Spencer Salazar from The Source LGBT+ Center.

Salazar said each year gets worse and unfortunately, the actual number of people killed due to anti-transgender violence is likely higher.

"Tonight we are honoring 54 individuals those are the reported numbers, sometimes we don't know if that is an accurate number because sometimes they get misreported," said Spencer.

For those who may not have been reported -- The Source LGBT+ Center lights an extra candle.

Vigils like this one happen around the country every November, a time to mourn and remember, especially those who may have been mis-gendered or misrepresented at the time of their passing.

The Day of Remembrance also marks a moment to be hopeful for more education about the trans community and universal kindness.

The Source LGBT+ Center offers resources that can be found here.