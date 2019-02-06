Visalia man arrested for attempted murder after trying to shoot down plane: Police

Upon further investigation, detectives identified 55-year-old Roy Vander Velde as the suspect after witnesses confirmed he made threats to shoot down the plane.

A Visalia man has been arrested for attempted murder after he tried to shoot down a plane, according to the Tulare County Sheriff's Office.

On Feb. 2, officers received a report from a local Agriculture Aviation Spraying Business that one of its planes had been struck by a bullet while in flight.

On Feb. 5, detectives were able to arrest Velde at his home and booked him into the Tulare County Sheriff's Office Pre-Trial Facility.

According to arrest records, Velde has been charged with attempted homicide, a special allegation of negligent discharge of a firearm and shooting at an occupied aircraft.

Velde's currently being held on a $500,000 bail.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is urged to contact the Tulare County Sheriff's Department via telephone at 1-800-808-0488 or anonymously at tcso@tipnow.com or by text or voicemail at #559-725-4194.
