Man shot and killed in Visalia, police say

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in Visalia.

Police say it happened just before 8 Monday night.

Authorities were initially informed of shots fired on S. Fulgham St. near La Vida Ave. at 7:45 pm.

Shortly after, officers were told that the man was found with a gunshot wound on E. Mineral King Ave near Ben Maddox Way.

The man was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Police have not released any information on a suspect.

The man has not been identified.