Officers say the motorcycle was heading north on Ben Maddox and collided with the Toyota SUV.

Motorcyclist killed in crash in Visalia, police say

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Visalia Police are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash.

It happened just before 4:30 Wednesday afternoon.

Police were called to Ben Maddox Way and Noble Avenue for a crash involving an SUV and motorcycle.

Officers say the motorcycle was heading north on Ben Maddox and collided with the Toyota SUV.

The motorcycle rider was taken to Kaweah Health Medical Center, where he later died.

Officials say drugs or alcohol do not appear to be factors in the collision.