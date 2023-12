Man hit and killed by car in Visalia, police say

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is dead after being hit by a car in Visalia.

It happened after 8 pm Monday on Dinuba Boulevard and Prospect Avenue.

Police say the man walked into the roadway and was struck by the vehicle.

The driver said they couldn't stop in time.

The man was taken to Kaweah Health Medical Center, where he later died.

Police say it does not appear the driver was under the influence at the time of the crash.