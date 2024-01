Visalia police asking for info on 2022 deadly shooting

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Visalia Police are searching for a killer and keeping a case from going cold.

It's been two years since officers were called to Houston Avenue near Garden Street.

They arrived to find 40-year-old Juan Carlos Viera shot multiple times.

He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

So far, no suspects have been arrested.

The violent crimes unit is urging anyone with information to reach out to detectives.