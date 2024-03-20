The ordinance requires massage businesses to be no less than 750 feet apart. It also prohibits any living quarters inside them.

New rules and regulations now in effect for Visalia massage businesses

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- There's a new urgent effort to crack down on massage businesses in Visalia.

There are several dozen massage businesses in Visalia, and city leaders say the rate of growth has been alarming.

During a city council meeting earlier this month, council members unanimously agreed to enforce a 45-day emergency ordinance.

Councilmember Steve Nelson says he was shocked to see the amount of massage businesses on Mooney Boulevard.

"I think the final look was all of a sudden, you realize, here we have a lot of them in a given area, and we don't feel that is correct. So this gives us teeth to say, 'Hey, you have to be at a distance," said Nelson.

The ordinance requires massage businesses to be no less than 750 feet apart.

And any windows that face the street or parking lot must be unblocked.

Just last year, two women were arrested for prostitution at two Visalia massage businesses on Whitendale and Noble Avenues.

In 2016, four massage businesses in Visalia were shut down after a prostitution sting.

"Thank God it's not on a routine basis. Most of the operators are legitimate, and most of the operators follow the licensing code of the state. But in any situation, you always have what is called the bad apple, so sometimes you make rules and regulations because of the bad apple. And it's a shame, but that's the society we live in," Nelson said.

The ordinance also prohibits any living quarters inside massage businesses.

And it subjects them to inspections by code enforcement staff and police.

After a 45-day period, the city will come back and find a more permanent solution.

"It'll also deter putting massage parlors near a school, child care, churches. So, it's to create a quality of life for the citizens," Nelson explained.

