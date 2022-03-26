Visalia man stabbed to death, roommate arrested

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Visalia police officers have arrested a man they believe stabbed his roommate to death, an hour after he got into a fight with a different roommate.

The stabbing happened at about 8 am on Saturday at the home on E. Arcata Ct.

The suspect, 41-year-old Ray Evans, is now in custody on suspicion of homicide.

Officers say they were first called to the home at about 6:50 am to mediate a dispute between Evans and one of his roommates. They told the two to separate for the day and both agreed to not interact with each other any further.

An hour later, officers were called again to the same home, where Evans was now in a physical fight with another roommate, a 79-year-old man.

After persuading Evans to come outside the house, officers went in to find the victim suffering from multiple stab wounds. First responders tried to save him, but he died at the scene.

Evans was arrested and taken to Kaweah Health Medical Center where he was treated for an injury sustained in the attack on the victim.

