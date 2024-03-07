WATCH LIVE

Visalia salon owner arrested for selling drugs at business, police say

Thursday, March 7, 2024
A salon owner in Visalia has been arrested after police say she was selling drugs at the business.

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A salon owner in Visalia has been arrested after police say she was selling drugs inside her store.

On Wednesday, police conducted a search at a home on Avenue 256 and then at the Gorgeous Salon on South Lovers Lane.

Authorities found guns, ammo and drugs at the salon. Police say 54-year-old Denise Souza was selling drugs from the salon and throughout Visalia.

Souza was arrested on multiple charges and booked into the Tulare County Adult Pretrial Detention Facility.

A cease-and-desist order was also issued for the salon.

Police do not believe other employees were involved.

