VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are searching for two gunmen who shot a man while robbing a liquor store in Visalia.It happened around 10:30 pm on Sunday at Visalia Liquor on Whitendale Avenue near Woodland Street.Investigators say the two suspects walked into the store, demanded cash and then ran away.Police say as they were leaving, they shot a man.The victim was taken to Kaweah Health Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.Officers have not yet provided a description of the two suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call the Visalia Police Department.