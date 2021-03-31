27-year-old man killed in officer-involved shooting in Visalia

Police say the man charged police with a knife. They say the officer tried to talk him down, but eventually shot the suspect several times.
VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A family disturbance call ended in deadly gunfire in the South Valley when a man with a knife charged police officers.

The shooting unfolded at a home near Conyer and Houston on Wednesday afternoon.

Investigators say family members involved in the disturbance called police, reporting the 27-year-old man was armed and threatening them.

A Visalia police department spokesperson says an officer tried to talk the man down when they arrived, but he charged at them with the weapon, forcing the officer to shoot the suspect several times.

The man was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

Police confirm another family disturbance was reported at the same location hours earlier at around 3 o'clock Wednesday morning.

That was when the man was arrested, then released.
