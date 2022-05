VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Visalia police are investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital.Investigators say the man came into Kaweah Health Medical Center with a gunshot wound at about 6 pm on Sunday.The 32-year-old victim told police he was shot near the intersection of Velie Drive and Millcreek Parkway.He suffered minor injuries.Authorities have not identified a suspect or given a motive for this shooting.